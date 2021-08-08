Dog Days Of Summer

SYNOPSIS – Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping off into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning. For this week the weather pattern is copy and paste with temperatures in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Monday and Tuesday are our lowest rain chance days of the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High near 93°. Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

