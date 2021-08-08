Advertisement

Dog Days Of Summer

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping off into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning. For this week the weather pattern is copy and paste with temperatures in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Monday and Tuesday are our lowest rain chance days of the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High near 93°. Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A police car.
Shooting kills Enterprise woman
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
This puts 66 of the 67 Alabama counties at the highest risk for community transmission of this...
Alabama reports over 3,000 COVID cases per day the past four days
Back to School Bash
Church of Purpose- Dothan holds Back to School Bash for District 2 community
Bobby Bowden
‘The entire Florida State family is hurting’: Norvell, Coburn, Thrasher remember Bowden

Latest News

weather
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD - clipped version WX
Hot and Dry Pattern Continues
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 6, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 6, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Tranquil Weekend Ahead