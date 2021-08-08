2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Opp Bobcats

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Opp is coming off a successful 2020 season.

The Bobcats finished second in Class 3A Region 2, making a short post season run before falling to Montgomery Catholic in round two of the playoffs.

The black and gold utilizing a high powered offense last season, averaging almost 30 points a game.

Opp scored 359 total points on the year.

The team making a coaching change this season as Mike Dubose takes the reigns for the Bobcats after being an assistant for several years.

Dubose is ready to change the mindset of his team saying it’s all about how you think.

Once his players think they can win, the results will show up on Friday nights.

“You’ve got very little chance of winning if you don’t think you can win,” said Dubose. “So every time we line up, I don’t know who we’re playing don’t even look into the schedule. But I know that I know what work ethic does for you. I know what attitude does for you and what commitment does for you. If we have great attitudes and we’re committed and we come together and play as one within a team concept and improve each and every day. We’re going to be really good and we’ll have a chance to go somewhere in the playoffs.”

Opp opens the 2021 at Geneva August 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.