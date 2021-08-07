Wiregrass hospitals face COVID surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals around the state are becoming strained with COVID-19 patients during this resurgence of the virus. Hospital leaders tell News 4 this surge is moving faster than previous ones and the Delta variant is to blame because of how contagious it is. For some hospitals this is the most COVID patients they have had to face over the last 18 months.

“We’re in for a journey at this point,” Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Center, said.

Dale Medical Center is at capacity with COVID patients, caring for over 25.

“We have been holding patients in our ER’s because we do not have inpatient beds or ICU beds,” Johnson said. “We are airlifting people to hospitals outside of the state that need ICU beds for any reason, cardiac, neuro, other than COVID, because all of our ICU’s are full.”

Alabama’s cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and Johnson said unfortunately they are anticipating the numbers getting worse, forcing them to think ahead.

“We are right now in the process of making plans to open up an overflow wing at our hospital for medical patients to hold until we can get them in a medical bed to free up our emergency room to continue to care for those that are coming through,” Johnson said.

Johnson said this time they are seeing younger people, admitting COVID patients in their 20′s and 30′s. He said this can be prevented.

“We’re giving it all we can give here,” Johnson said. “We need people to be vaccinated, we need people to take precautions, we need God almighty to step in and heal this land and take this virus away.”

Dale Medical Center is not alone.

Southeast Health is caring for 82 COVID patients, with 22 of them in critical care.

“This is our fourth surge,” Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said. “So, this one seems very reminiscent of the surge that we had in December and early January, and it seems to be mirroring that one in many ways.”

The majority of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

“We continue to see that patients who have been fully vaccinated are much less likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID,” Dr. Narby said.

Dr. Narby said there have been a small percentage of fully vaccinated breakthrough cases at the hospital, but those cases tends to be much milder and more easily managed.

As of Thursday, Flowers Hospital reported 49 COVID patients. On Friday, Wiregrass Medical Center is caring for 14 COVID patients, five of those being in critical care, and Medical Center Enterprise tells News 4 their COVID numbers are constantly changing and did not provide a specific number.

