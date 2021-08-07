Advertisement

Troy Walmart dance video goes viral

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.(Source: Walmart Troy Facebook page)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are loving a video posted the Troy Walmart Facebook page this week.

The video shows what appears to be several employees dancing in the store. The caption reads “Welcome back Troy University!! Go Trojans!! #Backtocollege.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the video had more than 21,000 shares.

Welcome back Troy University!! Go Trojans!! #Backtocollege

Posted by Walmart Troy on Monday, August 2, 2021

One of those shares was from Walmart’s corporate Facebook page, along with the caption “This is how Walmart Troy welcomes college students back...and we’re here for every minute of it!”

Management at the Troy Walmart did not give details on the dance.

