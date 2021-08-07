Nick Saban says the Alabama football team is following coronavirus safety protocols

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, COVID-19 hit close to home when Alabama head football coach Nick Saban missed one game because of a positive coronavirus test. He hopes that doesn’t happen to himself or any of his players this year.

Saban talked about the importance of COVID safety protocols during the celebration of a Tuscaloosa street being renamed in honor of the Nick’s Kids Foundation Thursday.

“I think this is a great example for our players who usually participate in this. But because of COVID things, are not here today,” Saban explained.

The Alabama football team will follow a plan similar to last year’s when it comes to coronavirus.

“We’re going to use the same protocols for the first six weeks or so that we used last year even though we have the majority of our players vaccinated. We’re going to be very cautious indoors and meetings and so forth. Trying to not have an issue with COVID,” Coach Saban confirmed.

Saban said around 90 percent of his team was vaccinated last month during SEC Media Days. WBRC asked him if he was concerned that the state’s low vaccination rate could limit how many fans are allowed inside Bryant Denny Stadium again.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to be at full capacity in the stadium. I’m hopeful that more and more people will get vaccinated so they’ll have the opportunity to do that,” Coach Saban said.

Thursday, the university announced a new indoor masking policy on campus for students and others where and when social distancing is not possible. That policy is considered temporary and will be reviewed two weeks after classes resume later this month.

