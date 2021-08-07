Advertisement

Nick Saban says the Alabama football team is following coronavirus safety protocols

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, COVID-19 hit close to home when Alabama head football coach Nick Saban missed one game because of a positive coronavirus test. He hopes that doesn’t happen to himself or any of his players this year.

Saban talked about the importance of COVID safety protocols during the celebration of a Tuscaloosa street being renamed in honor of the Nick’s Kids Foundation Thursday.

“I think this is a great example for our players who usually participate in this. But because of COVID things, are not here today,” Saban explained.

The Alabama football team will follow a plan similar to last year’s when it comes to coronavirus.

“We’re going to use the same protocols for the first six weeks or so that we used last year even though we have the majority of our players vaccinated. We’re going to be very cautious indoors and meetings and so forth. Trying to not have an issue with COVID,” Coach Saban confirmed.

Saban said around 90 percent of his team was vaccinated last month during SEC Media Days. WBRC asked him if he was concerned that the state’s low vaccination rate could limit how many fans are allowed inside Bryant Denny Stadium again.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to be at full capacity in the stadium. I’m hopeful that more and more people will get vaccinated so they’ll have the opportunity to do that,” Coach Saban said.

Thursday, the university announced a new indoor masking policy on campus for students and others where and when social distancing is not possible. That policy is considered temporary and will be reviewed two weeks after classes resume later this month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Bowden
‘The entire Florida State family is hurting’: Norvell, Coburn, Thrasher remember Bowden
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
Local doctor expects more COVID-19 variants to form
A police car.
Shooting kills Enterprise woman

Latest News

According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-09
Nice start to the week
Back to School Pictures 8/9/2021
Viewer 2021-2022 Back to School Photos - 8/9
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
House security check goes wrong in Marianna