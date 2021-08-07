Advertisement

Hot and Dry Pattern Continues

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping off into the low 70s.The rest of the weekend is shaping out beautifully. Plenty of sun and warm temperatures ahead. The beginning of next week is looking mostly dry with minimal cloud cover.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 92°.  Winds Light & Variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 7 High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

