Church of Purpose- Dothan holds Back to School Bash for District 2 community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Members of a Dothan church came together Saturday to make sure students had backpacks for the new school year.

Church of Purpose- Dothan held a Back to School Bash at its’ future home on Columbia Highway. On top of giving away dozens of backpacks, there were also kids games, music, and food.

Lead pastor Fred Thomas says the event was a way to show the love of Christ in the area, as well as help students get a head start on school supplies. The bash was also a way to bring members of the church together for fun and games.

“Our church believes that our city is only as strong as our weakest community. So what we want to do is partner with the city, along with the Christ’s vision that He’s given us to pour in to this city, to bring purpose to District 2. So we take pride in our children, we take pride in education, so we want to pray over them that they would have a purpose-driven school year,” Thomas said.

Thomas said another shipment of backpacks is expected to arrive next week, and the church will deliver those to kids who need them.

The church holds drive-in services at the Bel Air Plaza, located at 3124 West Main Street, Suite A, Dothan Al, 36305 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.