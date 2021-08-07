Advertisement

Arrest made after woman fatally shot at Enterprise hotel

Deauntae Hill is accused of fatally shooting Tempest Jazzkneea James on Aug. 6, 2021.
Deauntae Hill is accused of fatally shooting Tempest Jazzkneea James on Aug. 6, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police say the suspect in a fatal overnight shooting at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites is in custody.

Capt. Billy Haglund said officers responded to the hotel at 630 Glover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Friday. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway outside the rooms. She died shortly after.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Tempest Jazzkneea James of Enterprise.

According to police, witnesses said the gunman shot her multiple times then fled. The investigation indicates it was domestic-related.

The suspect was identified as Deauntae Hill, 29, of Ozark. Haglund said the suspect was arrested at a motel in Dothan around 5:30 p.m. Hill now faces a murder charge.

