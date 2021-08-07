Alabama sees increase in vaccine interest, by the thousands

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is seeing an uptick in vaccine interest, by the thousands. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is administering over 10,000 vaccines a day right now.

Last week in a single day they administer over 16,000 doses, which is the highest vaccination number they have seen since May. The Wiregrass is also seeing that increase in vaccine interest. Southeast Health tells News 4 they have seen an uptick in interest each week, this week they administered about 700 doses of the vaccine.

Although there is a vaccination increase across the state, Dr. Harris said Alabama still has a long way to go.

The state continues to have one of the lowest vaccine rates in the nation and the lack of interest leads to expiring vaccines. The state has been forced to waste over 65,000 doses so far.

“That’s extremely unfortunate, when we have such a low vaccination rate there are still so many people in the world that still don’t have access to vaccines, so that’s really a shame,” Dr. Harris said.

Over 1,400 locations in Alabama offers the vaccine for free.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

