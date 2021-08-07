Alabama reports over 3,000 COVID cases per day the past four days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The COVID-19 surge continues in Alabama, each day this week Alabama has reported over 3,000 new cases per day, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

On Thursday there were a little over 3,000 cases, on Wednesday there were a little over 3,800 cases, Tuesday 3,200 cases reported and on Monday 3,100 cases. Dr. Harris said this is 10 times higher than what the state saw at the beginning of July.

This puts 66 of the 67 Alabama counties at the highest risk for community transmission of this virus including all Wiregrass counties.

The only county in the state that is not painted red is Bullock county, which sits at moderate risk.

Dr. Harris said along with the increase in cases comes an increase in hospitalizations.

Just last month, Alabama had around 200 COVID patients, but now that number is about nine times higher, reaching nearly 2,000. 37 of those hospitalizations being pediatric patients.

Dr. Harris highly encourages people to get vaccinated and take recommended safety precautions to combat this virus.

“In indoor public spaces there should be universal masking regardless of vaccination status,” Dr. Harris said. “That has to do with the infectivity of the Delta variant. It’s very highly transmissible, even though most people who are vaccinated don’t get infected with the Delta variant, if it happens they can be very infectious themselves. That’s a new phenomenon we have not seen with previous strains of the Coronavirus.”

This increase has led to 93 percent of the states ICU beds being full. Leaving a small number available for patients that may need that critical care.

