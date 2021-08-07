Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are starting fresh in the fall with a load of freshman players taking the field.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dawgs finished the 2020 regular season off strong with three straight wins for a 6-5 record.

Pike County getting in the playoffs where they would make it to the second round, but many of the players from that group will not be returning.

So, it is all about starting fresh in 2021.

Longtime Bulldogs coach Fred Holland expecting a lot of freshman to start on the field this season.

So, while they may be an inexperienced squad, Holland believes getting that in game experience is what will make this young bulldogs team better.

“It’s really just getting in there and working with them, showing them some of the things the older guys did while they were playing and it can help,” said Holland. “But I think game experience and things like that are going to be the most important thing for those guys. Just being able to play some and being able to see themselves progress you know on film and on the field. So, I think it’s just a lot of hard work that’s needed to make them better.”

Pike County will open the 2021 season at home against Hillcrest August 27.

