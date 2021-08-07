Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Charles Henderson Trojans

The Trojans are entering season one under Head Coach Quinn Hambrite.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a rough season for Charles Henderson in 2020 as the Trojans walked away with a single win.

But new Head Coach Quinn Hambrite is looking to turn the program around in his first year.

He has already seen loads of potential in his young players this offseason.

Now, it is time to compete and achieve three goals.

“Win the first game. Win the region. Win the playoffs,” said Hambrite. “That’s my goal regardless of whatever team I’m at. Win the first game starts season out well. We win the region, we’re number one, you know. If we win the playoffs we win the State Championship. Those are high expectations but I would like to expect a playoff run this year. I would like to be you know, have a better record than last year, and focus on the minute parts of being a successful football team.”

Charles Henderson kicks off the season at home against Montgomery Catholic.

