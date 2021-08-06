Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies mourn loss of K-9 Gypsy

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its K-9 deputies Thursday; Gypsy had been with the department for nearly 10 years.

According to officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the K-9 was born November 26, 2012.

Deputies said Gypsy always got her man. They said she was responsible for locating more than 100 people.

During her time at the Walton County Correctional Institution, officials said she worked with several deputies, including Doug Landingham, Mike Head, and Kyle Miller.

