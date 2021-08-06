Advertisement

Tranquil Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather continues as we head into the weekend. We’ll see highs reach the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain very low, but isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms return next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 91°. Winds SW-W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

