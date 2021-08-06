Tranquil Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather continues as we head into the weekend. We’ll see highs reach the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances remain very low, but isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms return next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 91°. Winds SW-W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.