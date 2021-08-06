Advertisement

Shooting kills Enterprise woman

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman shot at a hotel during what police call a domestic disturbance has died.

The victim, 30-year-old Tempest Jazzkneea James, was shot several times early Friday at Econolodge, per Enterprise Police Department spokesperson Billy Haglund.

He said, after firing the shots, the suspect who Hagland did not identify fled from the scene.

Additional information has not been provided.

A Quiet & Warm Afternoon Ahead