Shooting kills Enterprise woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman shot at a hotel during what police call a domestic disturbance has died.

The victim, 30-year-old Tempest Jazzkneea James, was shot several times early Friday at Econolodge, per Enterprise Police Department spokesperson Billy Haglund.

He said, after firing the shots, the suspect who Hagland did not identify fled from the scene.

Additional information has not been provided.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.