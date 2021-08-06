A Quiet & Warm Afternoon Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Friday will be mostly dry with maybe a pop-up shower in the afternoon, temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday will turn out mostly sunny to partly cloudy and only low chances of rain. The pattern turns wetter as we roll into Tuesday with isolated showers and storms possible for much of the work week, temperatures staying near normal in the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 89. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 72. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 91° Winds SW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

