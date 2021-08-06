Advertisement

New Brockton Elementary unveils new wing of classrooms

New Brockton Elementary will be receiving several new classrooms this school year.
New Brockton Elementary will be receiving several new classrooms this school year.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) --

New Brockton Elementary School unveiled their newest addition of classrooms.

The school has 12 new classrooms for their fourth through sixth graders.

The classes were added onto an existing building at the school and will serve as the school’s storm shelter.

Each class can seat 28 students to accommodate for the growth New Brockton schools have seen.

“The best thing was getting to see the students coming in for open house and the looks on their faces when they walked into this brand-new building,” said Holli Richardson, New Brockton Elementary School Principal. “They’re excited, our teachers are excited, it’s going to be a very safe a very comfortable learning environment for them.”

Students will enjoy these new classes tomorrow when they return to school.

