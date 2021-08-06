‘It’s a recommendation that keeps kids safe’: State Health Officer on masking in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke Friday on the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Alabama and on his recommendation that students wear masks in schools. That’s a recommendation, not a mandate.

Dr. Harris said Alabama has encouraging news when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine but we are still not where we need to be.

On average in the past few days health leaders are giving out 10,000 shots per day, even 16,000 on one day. The state has passed the 2 million mark when it comes to first doses of the vaccine. Dr. Harris said if you get your first shot today you will be fully vaccinated in five to six weeks.

Harris said one month ago 200 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. As of Thursday, August 5, there were 1,848 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Thirty seven were pediatric patients.

Dr. Harris said 93% of Alabama’s ICU beds are occupied with the highest number of patients in the Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile areas. He said over 95% of those COVID patients are unvaccinated.

State health leaders have tracked 6,400 breakthrough infections, meaning someone who has been fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 26 deaths in people who were fully vaccinated.

Harris said deaths are also on the rise in Alabama with 58 deaths over three days. He said that’s higher than it has been in months. Harris said Alabama has seen four straight days of over 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

Harris said he supports universal masking in K-12 schools, but the state will not pass a school mask mandate. Harris said, “We support universal masking in schools. It’s not going to be a state mandate, that’s going to be a decision for local communities and school boards to make.”

Harris said he and state health leaders are concerned when people get back together from different homes that we will see an increase in infections in schools. As far as the decision for schools to requite masks or not, Dr. Harris said he absolutely understands it’s a difficult decision and people are impassioned on both sides, but he is making the recommendation to mask up because it keeps kids safe.

Dr. Harris said he does not know a threshold that would lead to a new mask mandate in Alabama, but he continues to recommend universal masking to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said it’s clear it’s not going to be a state mandate, but masking is his recommendation.

Harris said when it comes to vaccine hesitancy he wants to just continue to share information with people to encourage them to take the shot. Harris said, “You don’t change people’s minds by yelling at them or insulting them, that’s not effective in anything. Our goal is not to blame people or shame people. Our goal is to try and get people the best information we can.” Harris said If you’re not sure about the vaccine, go talk to your own doctor.

Dr. Harris said, “I think everybody’s really tired of this situation and the appetite for restrictions and mandates are not the same as they were a year and a half ago and we understand that, but we also have the tools to defeat this that we didn’t have a year and a half ago.”

