Houston County reinstates masks in county buildings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, August 9, Houston County will once again require masks for those in county buildings.

Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver says, “This is not a decision we make lightly but feel with the increase in positive cases, the severity of illness from the new variant among some of those infected, and the desire to avoid any future shutdown, this is the proper precautionary step to take at this time.”

