Advertisement

Georgia notifies voters who could be classified ‘inactive’

Georgia voter
Georgia voter(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are mailing notifications this week to more than 185,000 registered voters, starting a process that could ultimately result in them being removed from the voter rolls if they don’t take action.

The notices are being sent to people who haven’t participated in an election or had other contact with the state’s election system for the past five years, according to a news release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

If the 185,666 people targeted by the notifications do not respond within 30 days, they will be classified as “inactive.” They will still be able to vote as usual while on the inactive list, and casting a ballot should move them back to the active voter list.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Walmart in Marianna will temporarily close starting Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart in Marianna to temporarily close
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Aurie Jenkins and her family in this submitted photo.
She almost gave up on Dothan public schools but not now
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
Where to go if you need a COVID test

Latest News

Dothan High Wolves football team runs onto field in this 2020 photo.
DCS releases guide for 2021-22 athletic tickets
‘It’s a recommendation that keeps kids safe’: State Health Officer on masking in schools
(Source: ADPH)
State Health Officer gives COVID-19 update
Houston County reinstates masks in county buildings
A police car.
Shooting kills Enterprise woman