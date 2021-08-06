Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Straughn Tigers

The Tigers are entering year one under Head Coach Ashley Kilcrease.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Straughn opened the 2020 season with four straight wins but struggled in the back half of the year.

The black and gold finished fifth in Class 4A Region 2 missing out on post season play.

This season Straughn will be led by new Head Coach Ashley Kilcrease as the Tigers try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It will be a tough 2021 schedule though as the Tigers spend the first three weeks of the season on the road.

Game one for Straughn will be at Pleasant Home August 20.

