Where to go if you need a COVID test

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the demand for testing is increasing.

Since many of the drive-thru testing sites have now closed, where should you go if you’re looking for a test?

The state health department says there are more than 300 testing sites in the state right now offering testing.

But because of the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID, state health leaders are asking folks not to go to the emergency room or hospital if you’re only seeking a test for COVID.

Officials with Regional Medical Center in Anniston said they have seen patients coming to the emergency room for a Covid-19 test.

Nurse manager Chris McGowan said don’t come to the hospital for testing if you were just exposed to the virus but not having symptoms. He said it’s faster to go to your primary care doctor for a test. McGowan said only use emergency rooms as a testing resource if you are symptomatic or feeling very sick.

“If you have shortness of breath and cough or uncontrolled fever, then definitely, you probably need to be looked at,” McGowan said.

If you need a COVID test, click here to find a list of locations offering tests. Once you’re on the page at the link to your left, you’ll need to click ‘Test Sites’ to view those locations.

