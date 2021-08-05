Advertisement

Where to go if you need a COVID test

The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to take(kauz)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the demand for testing is increasing.

Since many of the drive-thru testing sites have now closed, where should you go if you’re looking for a test?

The state health department says there are more than 300 testing sites in the state right now offering testing.

But because of the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID, state health leaders are asking folks not to go to the emergency room or hospital if you’re only seeking a test for COVID.

Officials with Regional Medical Center in Anniston said they have seen patients coming to the emergency room for a Covid-19 test.

Nurse manager Chris McGowan said don’t come to the hospital for testing if you were just exposed to the virus but not having symptoms. He said it’s faster to go to your primary care doctor for a test. McGowan said only use emergency rooms as a testing resource if you are symptomatic or feeling very sick.

“If you have shortness of breath and cough or uncontrolled fever, then definitely, you probably need to be looked at,” McGowan said.

If you need a COVID test, click here to find a list of locations offering tests. Once you’re on the page at the link to your left, you’ll need to click ‘Test Sites’ to view those locations.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
The Walmart in Marianna will temporarily close starting Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart in Marianna to temporarily close
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Latest News

Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 599K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
DCS plan encourages masks; will only require them on buses
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood