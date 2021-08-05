Advertisement

Washington County: Stay dry or get wet?

Advancing Washington County says that transitioning from a dry county to a wet county isn't...
Advancing Washington County says that transitioning from a dry county to a wet county isn't about alcohol, it's about hard liquor.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County is one of just three remaining counties in Florida that is still considered to be “dry.” This meaning the buying or selling of hard liquor is prohibited inside county lines.

Officials say that despite it being illegal to buy and sell, many people drive across county lines to do just that; and they believe it would be more beneficial for the economy to transition to a wet county.

A local organization, Advance Washington County, has decided to create a petition in hopes they can get a ballot sent out to Washington County voters to let them choose: wet or dry.

“We have just got our petitions out in the mail for signatures,” a member of the group, Cindy Birge, said. “We have to have 25% of the voters return a signed petition to be able to get it on the ballot.”

Local restaurant owners also believe this could be of benefit to them.

“Personally, I’m for it just because our money can stay in the county instead of going out,” Brandon Tomkins, owner of BJ’s Grill in Chipley, said. “It’s that simple. It’s simply about revenue.”

Tomkins also stated that if the petition were to pass and a majority of people voted for it on the ballot later this year, BJ’s Grill could potentially open for dinner in addition to its current breakfast and lunch times.

The petition began about 30 days ago, which means those who want to sign the petition have just under three months to do so. If you did not receive a petition in the mail, they can be found at advancewashington.com. The ballots can be returned to Cindy Birge or David Corbin, both of Advance Washington County, or they can be sent in by mail.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

