Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Spring, Texas.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system.

Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17.

About 30 people were hospitalized as a result, and 200 people have joined a lawsuit against Six Flags, which owns the water park.

Six Flags did not identify the company that installed the system.

The park was reopening to the public Thursday.

