Advertisement

Share your back-to-school pictures for 2021-2022 school year!

Traditional, virtual, home, etc! Include first name and school and it could air!
Send us your 2020/2021 Back to School Pictures
Send us your 2020/2021 Back to School Pictures(WSAW)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re looking for back-to-school pictures for the 2021-2022 school year.

Traditional, virtual, home, etc! Include first name and school and it could air! Just use the widget below to submit them!

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
The Walmart in Marianna will temporarily close starting Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart in Marianna to temporarily close
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Latest News

Eufaula school board votes students will not be required to wear masks indoors
Eufaula school board votes students will not be required to wear masks indoors
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
SE health medical clinic
WTVY - Southeast Health opens medical clinic for physicians furthering their education
Southeast Health is celebrating the opening of their medical center clinic, but this clinic is...
Southeast Health celebrates opening clinic for physicians furthering their education