A nice day ahead

SYNOPSIS – Starting the day off quiet, today will be mostly dry around the area just a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be cooler in the upper 80s. Tomorrow a slightly better chance at a shower or thunderstorm, temperatures will end the week in the 80s. The weekend looks great with just a stray shower or two in the afternoons. Temperatures will start to climb into the lower 90s for afternoon highs. The start of next week looks good as, but rain chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds S 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

