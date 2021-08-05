Advertisement

Newest Staten Island Ferry is ready to go

By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All aboard the newest Staten Island Ferry. The SSG Michael H. Ollis is just a few days away from being towed out of its Port St. Joe Facility to New York Harbor.

Eastern Shipbuilding group has been hard at work building, not just one, but three new ferries.

“It has been a long process. You know what started out as an approximately 36-month project obviously, we had the impacts of Hurricane Michael and some setbacks from COVID,” Commerical Shipbuilding Vice President Jamie Keel said.

After roughly three years, the first of its kind is ready to go, taking the place of at least two older ferries. Keel said some of the boats New York operates were constructed in the 60s and 70s. But this new boat has some of the latest environmentally friendly marine technology available.

Keel said this vessel also functions in emergency situations.

“There are design features on this vessel that are part of the emergency response plan with the city. And they can be used in the event that they need to evacuate people from the city,” Keel said.

And something else unique about this boat, it’s actually double-ended.

“What you see is basically two boats in one. You have two complete pilot houses, two complete drive trains, and propulsion systems. So, it basically goes back and forth between the two ferry terminals and actually never turns around,” Keel said.

From Manhattan to Staten Island, this iconic vessel holds up to 4,500 passengers.

The ferry will set sail with passengers on board this fall.

