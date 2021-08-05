Advertisement

New air ambulance service to operate out of South Alabama Regional Airport

Medical Air Rescue Co. has signed a lease with South Alabama Regional Airport.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new air ambulance service is calling south Alabama home.

Medical Air Rescue Co., or MARC for short, has signed a lease with South Alabama Regional Airport between Andalusia and Opp. The air service is an airplane, and company leaders say it’s like a “flying intensive care unit.”

MARC will employ anywhere from 8 to 10 people. MARC leaders say they will partner with the hospitals Andalusia Health and Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp for medical air transport.

The company is based in Rapid City, South Dakota. It plans to be in operation at South Alabama Regional Airport in a few months.

