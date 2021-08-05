Advertisement

A Drier Pattern

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Slightly less-humid air means we’ll drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. Rain chances will be low through the weekend with temperatures gradually climbing. We’ll rise from the upper 80s Friday, into the lower 90s this weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
The Walmart in Marianna will temporarily close starting Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart in Marianna to temporarily close
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-05
A nice day ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-05
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-05
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 4, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Tranquil Stretch Of Weather