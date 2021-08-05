A Drier Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Slightly less-humid air means we’ll drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. Rain chances will be low through the weekend with temperatures gradually climbing. We’ll rise from the upper 80s Friday, into the lower 90s this weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

