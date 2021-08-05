DCS plan encourages masks; will only require them on buses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City School System has released the reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year.

The plan does not require students to wear masks but strongly encourages them for everyone that is unvaccinated.

DCS will require masks be worn on school busses due to Federal Department of Transportation regulations.

The DCS plan is based on 3 key ideas:

Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction is a priority.

Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help us safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

Students and staff should stay home when sick to keep others safe.

To protect students and staff from COVID infection DCS will implement cleaning guidelines as established by the CDC, promote handwashing and respiratory etiquette, and the quarantining of infected and exposed individuals. Dothan City Schools is also providing upgraded HVAC systems/Air Purifiers for large capacity areas, including the infusion of fresh air, bipolar ionization of existing air, and UV filtering.

Meagan Dorsey with DCS says students in grades 7-12 have the option of enrolling in the Dothan City Virtual School, and students in grades K-6 may have access to virtual programs based on individual needs. Detailed information on virtual options will be made available on the district’s website.

Below is the full reopening plan released by DCS.

