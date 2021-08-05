Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats

The Wildcats went 8-3 in 2020.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORALA, Ala. (WTVY) - Florala is coming off a very successful season winning seven straight games out the gate in 2020.

The Wildcats finishing third in Class 1A Region 1 but fell in the first round of playoffs.

Now, the Wildcats are trying to piece together their offense after graduating a large senior class.

But despite the loss, Head Coach Chris Littleton says his guys have the chemistry needed for success as they enter year two together.

“Even though we lost that big group of seniors, this group is familiar with what we’re doing,” said Littleton. “So, it does help to be in that second year in the system. Second year in the program. Second year of just understanding our personalities. Me understanding theirs and them understanding mine. They are responding a lot better. So, that does help.”

Florala will kick off the season at home against Zion Chapel August 20.

