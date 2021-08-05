2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba finished last season 6-4 but has a stacked senior class returning to the field.

It’s a talented group of players that includes South Alabama commit Chrystyile Caldwell.

The standout linebacker wreaked havoc last year for Elba with 64 tackles, eight for a loss and one interception.

He is also a key piece on offense spending time at running back for the Tigers.

He will be joined by other big playmakers like Byron Burks and Peyton McCart.

It is a competitive region for the Tigers who missed out on the playoffs last year, but they are ready for the challenge in 2021.

“We’re in a tough region, no doubt about it,” said Head Coach Marc Sieving. “But you know, we’ve got a good football team too. There wasn’t a game last year that we played that we weren’t in at the end. So, you know we feel like we’re ready to take that step and get in the playoffs for sure and see what happens from there.”

The Elba Tigers will face Daleville in game one of the season August 20th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.