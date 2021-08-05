2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville only won a single game last year but they are not looking back anymore.

First year Head Coach Will Garner is taking over and is excited for the opportunity to get Daleville back on track.

While they might not be the most experienced group on the field, the young Warhawks are ready to compete on Friday nights which is all Garner needs from his guys this season.

“Our expectations for this year, and we talk about it all the time, is learning how to compete,” said Garner. “If you learn how to compete winning will take care of itself and that’s coming. We’re learning how to compete in 7 on 7s. We’re learning how to compete in OTAs. We compete in the weight room everyday. We say it everyday, I’m like guys, ‘What is it?’ ‘Coach the little things matter.’ That’s our thing, making sure we handle the little things and what we can control. Learn how to compete on Friday nights and the winning will take care of itself.”

Daleville will open it’s season at home with Elba August 20th.

