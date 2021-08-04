Advertisement

Will the slow increase in vaccinations impact the rising COVID-19 cases?

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - As cases rise more and more people are getting their vaccines.

But, are these new shots enough to put a dent in the climbing cases?

Kyle Buchanan with Helen Keller Hospital said right now they are seeing a drastic increase in cases and a slight increase in vaccinations. He said it needs to be the opposite in order to beat the virus.

“We’ve never seen us grow tenfold in three weeks so that type of trend is alarming,” said Buchanan.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases are breaking records as the delta variant continues to spread.

“Our COVID census increased from three patients three weeks ago to 32 today,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said it’s possible to beat this.

“The community has everything we need to prevent a tremendous surge. Case in point is vaccinations,” said Buchanan.

Colbert County saw its biggest increase in vaccines last week 241 people vaccinated in one day, but the numbers dropped again the next day with just 60 people.

In Lauderdale County, the biggest increase was 240 with numbers fluctuating between 70 and 127 days after.

Buchanan said more people need to continue to step up.

“We need to see many more people step forward for vaccinations in order to move through this pandemic and hopefully blunt what we see is a surge in infections,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission

Latest News

Atlantic hurricane names
Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon
It could turn out to be the training grounds for the world’s biggest athletic stage.
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground
Montevallo family in need of school supplies.
Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school