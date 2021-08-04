Advertisement

Tranquil Stretch Of Weather

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Somewhat drier air will move in for Thursday, with dew points dropping into the upper 60s. This will lower rain chances further as highs reach the upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms return for the end of the week, with temperatures to reach the lower 90s again over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower or thunderstorm. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

