Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch. (Source: WTVY)(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has overwhelmingly reelected Mayor Mark Saliba to a second term.

Final but unofficial returns show Saliba with about 82% of the vote.

His only opponent, Sidney Miller, received the other 18%.

Saliba follows in the footsteps of his father, Alfred Saliba, Dothan’s mayor from 1989-1997.

