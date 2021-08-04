Advertisement

Rural Alabama hospitals resume struggle with COVID patients

(Dakota news now)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The role of rural hospitals as COVID cases rise is critical, but they are in danger of being overwhelmed again. We spoke with the president of the American Hospital Association who says rural hospitals are digging in for a new fight.

The amount of hospitalizations rose today to new highs not seen since the winter, and for the first time since January fewer than 10% of all ICU beds were available.

“We are certainly seeing rural hospitals that are already starting to have difficulty with transfers,” said Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson.

Dr. Don Williamson says while all hospitals are seeing more patients, smaller hospitals do struggle with space to care for patients in need. Almost 500 people are requiring intensive care today statewide, which means hospitals will have to make more space and expend more staff to work in COVID units.

“For the first time now I am sure going back to January, we had over 200 of them on ventilators,” he said.

When they hit their limit, they will have to reach out to larger facilities.

“Those rural hospitals were able to take care of the patients they could safely take care of and keep the burden off the urban hospitals, and where that became critical was in early January,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending

Latest News

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in...
Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of...
Law enforcement gather in Marianna for National Night Out