Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off Wednesday morning, this afternoon we will be back in the upper 80s for highs with just an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Tomorrow things look even drier as temperatures start to climb back into the low 90s. We stay dry heading into the weekend with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm on Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for the rest of the 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, Slight chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

