Advertisement

Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog to start off Wednesday morning, this afternoon we will be back in the upper 80s for highs with just an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Tomorrow things look even drier as temperatures start to climb back into the low 90s. We stay dry heading into the weekend with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm on Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for the rest of the 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, Slight chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 3, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances To Drop
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-03
A little cooler today