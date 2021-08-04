Advertisement

How to help your child mentally prepare for this upcoming school year

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - If your child is suffering from the “back-to-school blues” or anxiety, mental health experts say that’s normal.

Muscle Shoals School District Mental Health Coordinator, Laci Lake said it’s something kids need to work through.

“You’re going to experience the good, the bad, the ugly and I think if you are going to live life to the fullest you need all of those things to be able to do that we just don’t want to be ruled by those emotions,” said Lake.

She said one way families can transition back to school a little easier for kids and parents is by creating a consistent schedule.

“We live in a world with so much inconsistency so if we can be consistent at home and if we can be constituent at school then that is going to help adjust and help the student transition back into the classroom,” said Lake.

Also, look for signs of changed behavior.

“That could look like students becoming disinterested in something that they used to enjoy or love doing. It could be students hanging out with or deciding to recluse a little bit,” said Lake.

Lake said you need to do your part at home, but school leaders will help too. That help includes a new district-wide tool call Rhithm.

“That is a social and emotional mental health tool and it uses a daily check-in that accesses the students mental, social, emotional, physical and energy state. It gives students immediate evidence-based intervention right there to meet them where they are,” said Lake.

So students can be their best mentally to thrive academically.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission

Latest News

Atlantic hurricane names
Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon
It could turn out to be the training grounds for the world’s biggest athletic stage.
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground
Montevallo family in need of school supplies.
Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school