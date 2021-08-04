How to help your child mentally prepare for this upcoming school year

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - If your child is suffering from the “back-to-school blues” or anxiety, mental health experts say that’s normal.

Muscle Shoals School District Mental Health Coordinator, Laci Lake said it’s something kids need to work through.

“You’re going to experience the good, the bad, the ugly and I think if you are going to live life to the fullest you need all of those things to be able to do that we just don’t want to be ruled by those emotions,” said Lake.

She said one way families can transition back to school a little easier for kids and parents is by creating a consistent schedule.

“We live in a world with so much inconsistency so if we can be consistent at home and if we can be constituent at school then that is going to help adjust and help the student transition back into the classroom,” said Lake.

Also, look for signs of changed behavior.

“That could look like students becoming disinterested in something that they used to enjoy or love doing. It could be students hanging out with or deciding to recluse a little bit,” said Lake.

Lake said you need to do your part at home, but school leaders will help too. That help includes a new district-wide tool call Rhithm.

“That is a social and emotional mental health tool and it uses a daily check-in that accesses the students mental, social, emotional, physical and energy state. It gives students immediate evidence-based intervention right there to meet them where they are,” said Lake.

So students can be their best mentally to thrive academically.

