Henry Co Schools Superintendent discusses mask recommendations, backup plan for fall semester

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Students are returning to many Wiregrass schools this week. With coronavirus cases on the rise, school boards are trying to figure out the best safety practices for their districts.

Henry County Schools Superintendent Lori Beasley says she is cautiously optimistic for the upcoming for the upcoming semester.

“I think we do not know what this virus may do. My hopes are that we can stay in school, because I believe our research has shown that when students are not in school, you know, they’re not learning. That teacher effect is so important. So we’re going to do everything that we can, as long as we’re being able to stay safe to keep our students in school and learning from their teacher in a face-to-face situation,” Beasley said.

Beasley says masks will only be required on school busses, not inside school buildings. Masks are encouraged, however. She says the school district does have a back up plan should a break out happen.

“Our teachers will record their lessons. So they’re (the students) really not going to miss out on the instruction. Their instruction will just be at home. Because we may have students that may have to quarantine,” Beasley said.

The school board has partnered with County Commission to add a fourth school resource officer to the payroll.

“When you think about school violence, and things, seconds and minutes count,” Beasley said.

People are also excited for those upcoming football games. Beasley says extracurricular activities will go on as planned. She says it is her goal to keep the school year as normal as possible.

“This is a fluid plan. What we’re doing now may change, because it depends on what our circumstances are. And I just ask that each person be patient with us,” Beasley said.

Beasley says mental health is another focus this school year. Henry County Schools is continuing a contract with mental health professionals, which Beasley adds will give students help in areas that some educators may not have experience in.

Henry County Schools begin Friday, August 6th.

