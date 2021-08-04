Advertisement

Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission

Three Dothan commissioners will take office in October, though who one of them has not been decided.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Dothan commissioners will take office in October, though who one of them has not been decided.

A runoff between Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland and Phil “Philippe” Kirksey will decide the district one winner.  Kirkland finished first and Kirksey second in Tuesday’s voting.

In district 3, political newcomer Bradley Bedwell defeated three term incumbent Albert Kirkland, no relation to Aristotle Kirkland.

In district one Kevin Dorsey, who faced two opponents, won a third stint without a runoff.

John Ferguson received over 80 percent of the vote to defeat Angela Godfrey in the district 4 race while Gantt Pierce won by roughly the same margin over Anita Dawkins Weatherington in the district 5.

The winner between Kirkland and Kirksey will replace Janasky Fleming and Pierce will take the seat Beth Kenward relinquishes.

Scott Childers won election as Dothan City School board chairman, replacing Mike Schmitz.

Brenda Guilford won another term representing district one on the board.

Melanie Boyd Hill, a former board member, will return as the district 3 representative.  She received 71 percent of the vote in her race against Robert Holliman.

Aurie Jenkins won the district 6 seat in her race against Eric C. Little, Sr.

Incumbents Franklin Jones, Brett Strickland, and Amy Bonds had no opposition.

School board members also take office in October.

