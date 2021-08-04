Advertisement

Georgia Power offering engery bill assistance

Georgia Power has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based...
Georgia Power has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the recent hot temperatures across the state, Georgia Power is reminding customers the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill.

The company has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs.

People over 65 who qualify can receive help from Georgia Power under the Senior Citizen Discount.

The Salvation Army’s Project Share that Georgia Power has a partnership with can also help customers with their energy bills.

For information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
The Walmart in Marianna will temporarily close starting Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart in Marianna to temporarily close
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, August 5, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, August 5, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, August 5, 2021
News4 Now: What’s Going On
DCS plan encourages masks; will only require them on buses
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-05
A nice day ahead
Send us your 2020/2021 Back to School Pictures
Share your back-to-school pictures for 2021-2022 school year!