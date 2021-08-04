Advertisement

Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in Atlanta. The Republican governor says he encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but doesn't envision other measures unless hospitals get overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly in Georgia, with some hospitals voicing concern as they fill with patients infected with the virus.

Georgia’s seven-day average has risen above 4,000 cases on Tuesday, almost 11 times higher than when cases bottomed out in late June. Hospitalizations are also continuing their rapid increase, climbing above 2,600 statewide on Tuesday.

Statewide, 26 hospitals report they were turning away all patients or new intensive care patients.

Douglas County is the latest school district to announce it will require masks in all its schools. Mask mandates now cover more than a third of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

