Advertisement

Eufaula man arrested on rape charges

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three...
Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.(Source: Eufaula City Police)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man has been arrested on multiple rape charges.

Justin Appling, 23, of Eufaula was arrested for three counts of Rape 2nd Degree and three counts of Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.

Appling is incarcerated in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Eufaula Police say the case continues to be investigated.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addresses the Dothan Kiwanis Club at their April 10, 2019 lunch....
Saliba wins reelection easily over Miller
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-04
Patchy fog this morning, isolated showers this afternoon
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the state capitol in...
Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again
(Source: City of Dothan)
Headline: Three new faces will be on Dothan commission
The Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of...
Law enforcement gather in Marianna for National Night Out