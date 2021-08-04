Birmingham hospitals feel stress from COVID hospitalization surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Birmingham hospitals are feeling the stress from the current COVID-19 surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Eight Birmingham hospitals held a joint leadership Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, each of them sharing their concerns with the significant impact in COVID patients over the last few weeks.

Dr. Timothy Bode, CMO, Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital, said the hospital’s census continues to go up and are approaching 100 COVID patients.

“88 percent of those patients in our hospitals are unvaccinated,” Dr. Bode said. “Those that are on the ventilator and in critical care units are extremely ill, 93 percent of those are unvaccinated as well. We’ve seen in our hospital a 700 percent in crease in COVID cases in just the last three weeks.”

These Birmingham doctors said the difference in this surge is there are younger people being admitted into the hospital, including teens.

“We are seeing much younger people in the hospital,” Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, CMO, Brookwood Baptist Health, said. “Much younger people without so many comorbidities, or comorbid conditions and it’s tragic for our nursing staff to care for individuals their age and the age of their children who are unfortunately critically ill and dying this time around.”

Dr. Jeremy Rogers, ER Physician & Director of Clinical Services, Grandview Medical Center shared that a 19 year old was admitted into the hospital on Tuesday with COVID.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking what we are seeing, it’ tragic and unfortunately it’s largely preventable,” Dr. Rogers said.

At UAB, 83 percent of COVID patients are documented as unvaccinated, one third of them are in the ICU and 100 percent of the COVID patients have the Delta variant.

“We need everybody to mask back up, get back to the basics, masking, social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding big crowds, i know this is hard, but it’s hard on everybody, especially our health care workers,” Dr. Mark Wilson, Health Officer, Jefferson County Department of Health, said.

These hospitals are working to adapt and adjust like they were forced to do during the last surge, but they encourage everyone to help them by taking safety measures against this virus.

