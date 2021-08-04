Advertisement

Attorney General: Colleges can’t fine unvaccinated students

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to vaccinated students likely runs against a new state law banning so-called vaccine passports.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said a college’s plan to reimburse $500 to vaccinated students likely runs against a new state law banning so-called vaccine passports.

Birmingham Southern College said all students would be required to undergo regular testing at a cost of $500 but that vaccinated students could get their money back.

Vaccine mandates have become tricky territory as colleges and other institutions try to enact safety measures, and Republican states try to limit, or ban, mandates that they say infringe on personal liberty and choice.

