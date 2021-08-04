Advertisement

Alabama hunters take aim at feral pigs during the night

Authorities say more than 500 Alabama hunters have bought licenses to hunt feral pigs and coyotes at night.(Wikimedia Commons/file (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say more than 500 Alabama hunters have bought licenses to hunt feral pigs and coyotes at night.

Al.com reports that it’s a new approach to try to control the destructive animals in Alabama.

State lawmakers passed a bill last year to allow the nighttime hunting. It’s aimed at targeting the wild pigs, which cause more than a billion dollars in damage annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Experts say that nighttime hunting could help control the population, but that trapping and killing is the best way to do so.

