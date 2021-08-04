Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Headland Rams

A culture change is coming to the Rams’ program this season.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams are making a culture change this season after a lack luster ending to 2020.

The Rams finished last year with a single win but have the ability to make big moves this season.

Head Coach Rodney Dollar is liking what he has seen from his squad this summer, and says the players have fully bought in to the program.

It will be a young group of Rams charging the field in the fall with just four seniors on the team.

But Headland is loaded with talent that will make the Rams very strong in the future.

“Well, the potential here, especially with the young kids is phenomenal,” said Dollar. “I will tell you this about the city of Headland, when you win these people show up. They come out from the woodworks. They will support you 100 percent and I’m looking forward to that. If we can get us two to three wins in the first of the year this place will be packed.”

Headland opens it’s season on the road in Wicksburg August 20th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

