2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellow Jackets

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It was all about Abbeville in 2020 as the team had one it’s most electric season in years.

In his first year with the Jackets Head Coach LaBrian Stewart built an impressive resume with a talent packed roster.

The Jackets won the Class 2A Region 2 crown, set a team record winning 12 games and another record by scoring 545 points in the season.

Abbeville also made it all the way to the Class 2A State Championship game where they would fall to Mars Hill.

While Abbeville lost a core group of guys this year, the Jackets are ready to reload and make another run at the playoffs.

“We’ve got new goals but our team objective is the same,” said Stewart. “You know, yes we want to win a State Championship and I think our kids believe they can. As coaches we had to go back, prepare and evaluate some things that we didn’t do well in that State Championship game. So now, our tradition is the same. Our objective is to play in that game but we’re just going to be doing it with different with new people and you know things have changed.”

Abbeville will open 2021 season play with a jamboree game against Ashford August 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.