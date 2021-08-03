Wiregrass sees an uptick in vaccine interest.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over the last three weeks the white house COVID-19 response team reports a 215 percent increase in the average number of newly vaccinated people per day in Alabama. Here in the Wiregrass health departments and hospitals are seeing a much higher demand for the vaccine from the community.

On Tuesday, Southeast Health vaccinated over 160 people. They tell News 4 they have nearly quadrupled their vaccination numbers in the past two weeks.

“We’re really glad that people are listening to the science,” Wyndi Thompson, doctorate of nurse practice, said.

Southeast Health has seen an increase in all ages getting the COVD vaccine, even in students.

“If they are 12 to 13 they need to come with a parent and a guardian, but 14 and above can actually come and consent for themselves,” Thompson said.

Thompson attributes the vaccine interest increase to the delta variant.

“90 percent of the people within our hospital are unvaccinated,” Thompson said. “So, with the Delta variant even though the Pfizer vaccines and Moderna vaccines may not keep you from getting the virus itself, they are keeping people from getting ill and being hospitalized with that.”

Corey Kirkland, Alabama Department of Public Health Southeastern District Administrator, said to get this current COVID surge under control, people need to be wearing a mask, social distancing and getting the vaccine.

“Of course the biggest tool we have is the vaccine,” Kirkland said.

Although there is an uptick in vaccine interest in the state, Alabama’s vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the country.

“It’s [the vaccine] very successful at keeping people safe, it does fight the original virus and the variants of the virus very well,” Kirkland said.

Alabama faced a sharp drop off in vaccination rates about a month ago. In April the state saw around 40,000 people getting vaccinated each day across the state and a few weeks ago that number dropped down to about 8,000 a day.

“I do believe it’s everyone’s choice,” Thompson said. “As a health care working it is a little bit disconcerting when you have a pandemic and you know that really the only way out of this is to find some type of herd immunity.”

According to a UAB study, 94 percent of the vaccinated people who received the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine have not been hospitalized.

“We’re seeing the result of that most of our hospitalizations are from those that are unvaccinated,” Kirkland said.

COVID vaccines are free and available at each county health department in the Southeastern district.

The vaccine clinic at Southeast Health is now on the second floor of the doctors building. Vaccines are available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by making an appointment you are guaranteed a vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to make an appointment.

When it comes to getting tested for the virus, Houston, Covington, Butler and Coffee county continues to do free, drive-up testing.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.